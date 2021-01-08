Robert Andrew Jorg, age 53, of LaGrange, Indiana, died December 8, 2020 at Parkview North Hospital, Fort Wayne. Robert was born in Troy, Ohio on September 5, 1967 to Paul Allen Jorg and Marcia Louise (VanDoren) Jorg who survive him on Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, Indiana. Also surviving are his sister Tracey Jorg Rollison and brother-in-law Douglas Rollison of Indianapolis; one nephew, Alexander Rollison and two nieces, Bella and Gemma Rollison also of Indianapolis.
Bob was born with a birth defect, Spina Bifida, but after many surgeries, he was able to walk, ride a bicycle without training wheels, and drive a car without hand controls. He was a 1990 High school graduate from Oakdale Christian High School, Jackson, KY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.