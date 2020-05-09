Robert Andrew Dail, age 55, passed away on May 4, 2020. He was born to Robert and Karen Dail on March 22, 1965 in Marion, IN. He attended Marion High School and graduated from Black Rock High School, Arkansas, class of 1983.
Robert was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed collecting coins, arrowheads, brass figures, vintage Tonka toys and a 1977 Corvette.
He is survived by his mother, Karen Warner, Marion; Step-mother, Julia Dail, Arkansas; children Makesha Dail, Danyail Smith, Destiny Dail and Michael Dail and six grandchildren, all of Arkansas; Siblings Valerie headley and Ann Warner, of Marion, Denise Allen, of Michigan, and Demia Grimes, of North Carolina, as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceeded in death by fathers Robert Dail and James Warner; sisters Karen Sue King and Lisa Mims; borther-in-law, Charles Mims; grandparents, Carl and Demia Carter, Clay and Leona Dodson, Eugene and Helen Haun and Roy and Thelma Warner.
Robbie chose to be an organ donor, giving the gift of life and sight to others.
He was laid to rest on May 8, 2020 in the Dail Cemetery, Ravenden, Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations on his behalf to the American Stroke Association.
Online condolences: www.housegreggfh.com.
