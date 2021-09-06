Robert Allen Webb’s love of life was apparent to all those fortunate enough to encounter him. Rob passed away on Sept. 1, 2021 at the age 64 surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by lifting up those around them.
Rob’s professional career began at his family’s furniture store, Webb’s Furniture in Gas City, Indiana and subsequently extended to insurance and annuities at Charles Schwab, Conseco, OneAmerica and Sagicor. Rob’s artistic talents shined outside of work and those closest to him were able to enjoy his passion for music, poetry, woodworking and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.