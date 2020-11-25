Robert A. Humphries departed to join the Lord he loved on November 23, 2020. Born on September 6, 1932 in Waynedale, Indiana to Sadie (Nelson) and Don Humphries.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Richard and his youngest son, Jeffrey. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, and his five remaining children, Susan, Bobbi, Brian, Vickie, and Lisa. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
