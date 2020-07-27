Robbie D. Ayala, 56, died at 7:24 pm Saturday July 18, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital in Ft. Wayne.
He was born in Marion, IN to Goyo “George” Ayala and Mary Delgadillo Ayala. He was employed as a construction/union worker, and was a very talented brick mason. He was a 1982 graduate of Marion High School. Robbie loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, listening to music, and reading his Bible. The youngest of ten children, Robbie loved his family, and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include a daughter and two sons, all of Marion; Brook, Robert, and Noah Ayala, two grandchildren; Gabriel(8) and Wyatt(6), brothers George (Colleen) Ayala, Steve (Cheryl) Ayala, Benny (Kim) Ayala, and Kenny (Angie) Ayala, sister Christina (Larry) Clark, brother-in-law Hugh Warran, and 34+ nieces and nephews.
Robbie was proceeded in death by his parents, special grandmother Cecilia Santos, 3 brothers; Rick, Dean, and Michael Ayala, and sister, Diana Warran.
A graveside service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10 am in I.O.O.F cemetery. There will be a celebration of life on Sat., August 1st, from 4-7pm at the Eagles Lodge in Marion.
