Rita K. Smoot, 81, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at her Fairmount residence.
Rita was born in Fairmount, Indiana, on Aug. 23, 1939, daughter of the late Glen G. Bradford and Deloris I. (Howell) Bradford Larimore. She graduated from Van Buren High School in 1957 and married Herb Johnson. He preceded her death along with her second husband, Jack Smoot. Rita retired from the VA Medical Center in 1996 after 22 years as a clerical worker. A faithful member of over 30 years of the Fairmount United Methodist Church, she had served as communion steward, Sunday School Teacher, choir member and treasurer, along with attending the Ladies Bible Study. She was also a former member of the Eastern Star. She loved reading novels and spending time with her great-grandchildren. She was best friends with her cousin, Shirley Roe, with whom she had many adventures.
