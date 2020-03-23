Rita M. Fedewa, of Wabash, died March 21, 2020, at the age of 92. She was born in Kentland, Indiana, on June 21, 1927, to John C. and Anastasia (Bower) Prue. Rita married Thomas H. Fedewa on June 27, 1951.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions set by the state, private family funeral services will be held at McDonald Funeral Home, 231 Falls Ave., Wabash, Indiana 46992.
We encourage you to give the family your love and support by visiting our website at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com. The family would appreciate your kind words, memories of Rita and prayers for them.
