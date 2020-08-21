Ricky Nelson Roth, 63, of Huntington, IN, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Miller’s Merry Manor East in Wabash.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday August 26, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m. at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN, with Pastor Gus Hacker officiating.
A private burial will be at a later date in Floral Gardens Cemetery, Bay City, MI.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN.
