Ricky Jay Gilbert Reamer, 64, Marion, passed away at 5:35 pm on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. He was born in Dearborn, Michigan, on Wednesday, September 19, 1956, to Martin Richard and Shirley Ann (Carnes) Reamer. On December 13, 1975, he married Gail Keller, and she survives.
Ricky attended Chadsey High School and was employed at General Motors as a Tool and Die Supervisor. He worked 46 years. Ricky raised a huge family of boys.
