Rickey Dewayne Reynolds, Jr., 43, Bunker Hill, passed away at 6:30 am on Thursday, December 31, 2020. He was born in Marion on Thursday, August 18, 1977, to Rickey Reynolds, Sr., and to Roxie (Davis) Turner.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon on Friday, January 15, 2021, at Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
