Rick E. Ewing, 58, Marion, passed away at 7:31 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Marion General Hospital in Marion. He was born in Elwood, Indiana, on Wednesday, November 29, 1961, to Ralph and Jerri (Harvey) Plummer. On March 19, 1982, he married Tammy Cramer, who survives.
Rick graduated from Marion High School (Class of 1980). He served in the United States Air Force. Following his military service, Rick worked hard for fifteen years with Active Products and most recently with Huhtamäki. He was an avid NASCAR fan throughout life, with his favorite driver being Dale Earnhardt. With his time in the Air Force, his love for planes grew. He enjoyed attending the Fly-in-Cruise-in every year with his family. He had a train collection that he liked to play with his grandchildren. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family. He would make himself available to anyone at any time and was a very selfless man who always put others first.
In addition to his wife, Tammy; survivors include his children, Dustin Cramer of Chicago, IL, Tahnee (Aaron) Dransfield of New Castle, Sarah (Robert) Horine of Marion, Ricky Ewing, II of Marion, Steven (Kayla) Ewing of Sweetser; six grandchildren, Jackson, Brantley, Amelia, Stevie, and Riley; two brothers, Rod Ewing of Marion, Roger Ewing of Marion; sister, Renae (Mike) Keller of FL; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion.
A funeral service to celebrate Rick’s life will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the funeral home, with Pastor Gary Bingham officiating. Cremation will follow the funeral service with burial of his cremated remains to follow at a later date.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
