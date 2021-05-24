Richard W. Oatess, 94, formerly of Marion and a resident at River Terrace Nursing Facility in Bluffton the last eight months, passed away at 11:55 pm on Saturday, May 8, 2021. He was born in Marion on Tuesday, October 5, 1926, to Waldo and Leila (Williams) Oatess. On August 14, 1949, he married W. Charlene Tyler. They shared nearly 68 years together before she preceded him in death on June 27, 2017.
Richard graduated from Marion High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during World War II. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, he served in the National Guard. Richard worked in the Corrugated Department at Owens-Illinois for 30 years. He was a member of First Christian Church in Marion, where he loved being involved in small groups. Richard also loved to travel.
