Richard Samuel Hipskind passed away on a calm Sunday morning, the 15th of November 2020, at 75 years of age.
Mass of Christian Burial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Wabash. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required to attend mass. Graveside interment will follow at Memorial Lawns Cemetery.
