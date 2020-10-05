Richard S. Graff, 83, passed away at Aperion Care in Peru, Indiana. Born on September 4, 1937, in Marion, Indiana, Richard was the son of the late Arthur and Helen (Heil) Graff.
Richard married Martha Jean Hogan on December 1, 1963. Mrs. Hogan survives. Richard was a 2nd generation Marion Police officer and retired in June, 1992 and he also worked at the Marion Veterans Affairs Medical Center for 12 years.
Richard was a NASCAR fan and he enjoyed classic cars. He was a faithful member of Woodland Hills Church of Christ and a member of the Fraternal order of Police.
He is survived by his children, Richard M. Graff; Andrews; Brent (Angela) Graff, Converse; Darren K. Graff, Sweetser; 2 grandsons, Nicklaus and Levi Graff.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Arthur and Jerry Graff; sister, Carolyn Huffman..
Visitation will be on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 1pm to 2pm in Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Larrison-Martin Chapel, 308 East Marion Street, Converse, Indiana. Funeral service will be at 2pm in the funeral home with burial immediately following in Converse Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com
