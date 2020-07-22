Richard Rollen Jones, was born November 22, 1937 in Kalamazoo, MI to Julius F. Jones, Sr. and Christina Wallace Jones. He graduated Dowagiac High School, Dowagiac, MI earning Varsity Letters in football, track and field. In 1955, enlisted in the U.S. Army (Airborne). August 22, 1957, he married the love of his life Janie Bernita Bowie. He transitioned from this life on July 18, 2020, at Womack Army Hospital, Fort Bragg, NC surrounded by his family.
Richard had a distinguished military career earning the Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal, Meritorious Service Award, Army Commendation Medal, Master Parachutist Badge, Vietnam Armed Forces Honor Medal, Vietnam Civic Action Unit Citation, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, Meritorious Unit Citation, and Good Conduct Medals. He retired from the Army as Master Sergeant Master Parachutist after 21 years of service.
Richard earned B.A. Political Science, California State University Northridge, Master Certificate Project Management George Washington University. Richard was a Project Manager for AT&T National Team for Directory Assistance. He retired after 22 years receiving numerous awards including the Spirit of Communication Award (AT&T’s highest team award) and the Chairman’s Excellence Award.
In 1999, Richard and Janie moved to Marion, IN. In 2002, he ran for Clerk Circuit Court, Grant County. Active in his community he served as Chair Marion Redevelopment Commission, Board of Directors Clarence Faulkner Community Center, Assistant Precinct Chair Democratic Party, Quartermaster VFW Post 60, President Marion Branch NAACP, Executive Committee Indiana State NAACP Conference, NAACP State Chair Veterans Affairs Committee. A Diamond Life Member NAACP and Life Member Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Richard is preceded in death by both of his parents; sister, Mildred Jones Haines, brother Julius F. Jones, Jr.; and son John Howard Jones. Richard is mourned by his wife of over 62 years, Janie Bernita; children, Richard (Yi Hui) Jones, of Germantown, MD; Carla (Stephen) Hamilton of Granada Hills, CA, Julius (Gail) Jones, III of Rancho Bernardo, CA; SFC Geoffrey (Tina) Jones of Fayetteville, NC; and Karen Jones Currie of Gaithersburg, MD; 20 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services will be held at Christ Temple Church, 1401 S. Adams Street at 11:00 a.m. with viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials in Richard’s name may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. To livestream Richard’s service on Monday at 11:am visit www.bluittandsons.com.
