Richard Rollen Jones, was born November 22, 1937 in Kalamazoo, MI to Julius F. Jones, Sr. and Christina Wallace Jones. He transitioned from this life on July 18, 2020, at Womack Army Hospital, Fort Bragg, NC surrounded by his family.
Services will be held at Christ Temple Church, 1401 S. Adams Street at 11:00 a.m. with viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials in Richard’s name may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. To livestream Richard’s service on Monday at 11:am visit www.bluittandsons.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.