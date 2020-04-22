Richard “Rick” Clayton Rice, 66, died April 14, 2020.
He was born in Muncie on March 17, 1954 to Francis C. Rice and Patricia A. (Dinkel) Rice.
There will be a private family visitation and funeral service. Burial will be at Jones Cemetery.
Keplinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
The family has requested that the funeral of Rick be streamed onto our website and facebook page and will be available Friday April 24, 2020.
Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
