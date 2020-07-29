Richard Paul Gamble, 50, Sweetser, went to be with the Lord in his home at 3:16 am on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He courageously fought the disease of ALS, with which he was diagnosed on July 24, 2018. Richard was born in Colonia, New Jersey, on Saturday, July 18, 1970, to John and Shirley (Bill) Gamble. On June 11, 1994, he married his loving bride, Rita Schaaf, and she survives.
Richard graduated from North Montgomery High School and attended Indiana State University. He was a Continuing Lecturer for thirteen years with Purdue University, as well as the Shipping Supervisor for eight years at Dunham’s Distribution. He was a member and former President of Sweetser Town Council for nine years, Aircraft Owner Pilot Association (AOPA) member for 31 years, Captain of Phenom 100, Assistant Chief of Flight Instruction, Part 135 Charter Pilot, and a single- and multi-engine flight instructor.
Richard was also a member of Converse Church of Christ, where he was a former deacon. He volunteered at the Ark Christian Ministries facility and the cross-country team for Oak Hill High School. He participated in the Indy Mini-Marathon ten times and the Mighty Mississinewa Triathlon several times. He was also an avid golfer and loved being involved in his family’s activities.
He will be missed by his wife of 26 years, Rita; father, John Gamble; daughters, Lorraine Gamble of Fort Wayne, Arik, Mollie, and Claire Gamble, all of Sweetser; sister, Karen (Danny) Niedermeyer of Countryside, IL; brothers, John (Belinda) Gamble, Jr., of Indianapolis and David (Janelle) Gamble of Indianapolis; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Gamble, and his brother, Joseph Earl Gamble.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Converse Church of Christ, 301 E. Wabash St., Converse, IN.
A funeral service to celebrate Richard’s life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the church. Burial will follow at Converse Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Able Hands Ministries, c/o Converse Church of Christ.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
A very special thank you to Visiting Nurse and Family LifeCare hospices.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
