Richard P. Bowers, age 83, of Indianapolis, passed away January 23, 2021. He was born on November 4, 1937 in Indianapolis to the late James W and Mary C (McAvoy) Bower. He moved to West Virginia as a child and lived in Bluefield, Grafton, and Bridgeport. He was a graduate of West Virginia University and received his Master's in Education from Ball State University. He taught Government and Economics at Marion (Indiana) High School for over 30 years.
He is survived by his daughters Kimberly and Stephanie, son-in-law Mike Bir, and four grandchildren, Claire and Samuel Harvey, and Nathan and Jacob Bower-Bir (Lisa Koers). Richard has two surviving sisters, Jacqueline Richards and Connie (David) Anderson, and one surviving brother, David (Mary) Bower. Richard was preceded in death by siblings Michael and James Patrick Bower. His wife Judith died in 2011. Should you wish to make a donation, please consider the Bobbie Owensby Marion High School Alumni Association Black History Club, online at givetogrant.org/blackhistoryclub or by mail c/o Marion High School Alumni Association, 448 PO BOX, Marion, IN 46952.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.