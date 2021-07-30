Richard Lewis Stephenson, 66, died peacefully at IU Hospital in Indianapolis on July 24, 2021. He was born June 23, 1955, to Stanley and Margaret Stephenson (now deceased) in Marion. Richard graduated from Marion High School in 1973 and later, Ball State University with a B.S. degree in Health Science.
Rich began his career with OSHA and then NIOSH. Subsequently, he was employed as Safety and Wellness director for noted hospitals and companies throughout the US and for nine years in Saudi Arabia. While in Saudi, he continued his love for tennis, even organizing an association and tournament there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.