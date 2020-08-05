Richard Leland Johnson, 87, Marion, went to be with his Lord and Savior in his home at 8:45 am on Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born in Indianapolis on Sunday, November 27, 1932, to Frank and Rose (Rohrberg) Johnson. On May 6, 1956, he married his loving wife, Norma Jeanne Beaver, and she survives.
Richard graduated from Warren Central and attended Indianapolis Electronic School. He was a 10-year veteran of the Naval Reserve, as well as a salesman at Eco Lab, Inc. for 34 years. Richard was a member at First Presbyterian Church in Jonesboro. He was a deacon, trustee, and elder when he attended Westminster Presbyterian Church in Marion. He was also a member of the Wabash Valley Sawdust Gang.
Richard enjoyed making furniture. He was involved in model railroading and, after graduation from high school, wanted to work for the railroad. Later on, though, he found out that he wasn't hired because his uncles who worked for the railroad wanted him to go to college. His mother encouraged him to become a CPA. However, when he entered the school in downtown Indianapolis, he walked right out the back door, which is where he discovered the Indianapolis Electronic School (IES). He would go on to attend IES for two years. In 1954, Richard was to sign a contract to play ball with the St. Louis Browns but, that same day, dislocated his shoulder and was unable to play. He was very involved with the Mt. Olive Boy Scouts Troop. He also enjoyed going on camping trips with the family and cruises with his wife. He was a frustrated fisherman and enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and Sudoku.
In addition to his wife, Jeanne, he is survived by his daughters, Cathryn (Tim) Taylor of Warsaw, Cynthia "CJ" (Raphael) McAbee-Reher of Marion, and Candace (Christopher) McDaniel of Kokomo; son, Ronald (Amy) Johnson of Snellville, GA; grandsons, Matthew (Nichole) Taylor, David Taylor, Daniel Taylor, Spencer McDaniel, Evan Johnson, Ryan Johnson, Jonathan McAbee-Reher, and Drew (Jenna) Scott; granddaughters, Jennifer "Jay" McAbee-Reher, Emma McAbee-Reher, Barbara (Kory) Stucky, Jada McDaniel, and Emily Rios; great-grandsons, Everett Stucky, Gabriel Rios, Nick Taylor, and Keegan Taylor; and great-granddaughters, Kyra Stucky, Reagan Scott, Eleanor Scott, and Kinsey Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; great-grandson, Gryffin Stucky; one brother; and one sister.
To celebrate Richard's life, the family will have a private service at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN. Rev. Laurie Wolcott will be officiating with burial following at Gardens of Memory in Marion.
Memorial contributions may be directed to First Presbyterian Church, 601 S. Main St., Jonesboro, IN 46938.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
