Richard Lee Christlieb, 80, Marion, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021, at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born in Fort Wayne on Thursday, January 16, 1941, to Homer and Lena Christlieb. On September 2, 1986, he married Renee Paille, and she survives.
Richard graduated from South Bend High School and furthered his education at Purdue University. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Following his military service, he worked as the Sales & Marketing Director for St. Regis. He then worked as a Snap-On dealer for 18 years, where he was known as "Snappy" by all of his customers. He loved to watch football and was an avid Notre Dame fan. He also enjoyed talking about politics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.