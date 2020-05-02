Richard L. Sachse, 85, Marion, went to be with the Lord at 12:15 pm on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Saturday, January 12, 1935, to George A. and Hazel (Griffin) Sachse. On January 27, 1973, he married Marilyn Joyce Bunch, and they shared 41 years together before she preceded him in death on December 15, 2014.
Richard worked in maintenance for many years with Marion National Bank. He was a member of Union Chapel Baptist Church and loved his church family. Richard enjoyed watching TV, taking walks, working puzzle books, and watching westerns on TV. He and his beloved wife didn't miss watching White Christmas every year.
He dearly loved his family and is survived by his two sons, Steve (Terry) Swetman of Jonesboro and Mitchell (Pam) Swetman of Gas City; granddaughter, Heather (Rayme) Swan; great-granddaughter, Ashlyn; great-grandson, Caleb; two step-granddaughters, Amy and Crystal; step-grandson, Bryan; several other great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Alice Martin and Rosemary Goff.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Otis Sachse, Eugene Sachse, Kenneth Sachse, Charles Sachse, Ernest Sachse, and Foster Sachse; and sister, Pat Rybolt.
A private visitation and graveside service will be held to celebrate Richard's life. Burial will take place at Gardens of Memory in Marion.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
The family would like to especially thank the staff at Colonial Oaks for their care and compassion given to Richard throughout his stay. They would also like to especially thank his special nurse, Stacey.
Memorial contributions may be directed to American Diabetes Association, 6415 Castleway W. Dr., Ste. 114, Indianapolis, IN 46250.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
