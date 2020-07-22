Richard L. " Rich" Romine, 73, of Swayzee, died peacefully at his home with his family by his side on July 20, 2020. He was born on April 23, 1947, in Gas City, Indiana, to the late William and M. Louise (Miller) Romine. Rich was a graduate of Mississinewa High School, Class of 1965, and later went on to serve in the US Army from 1967-1970, he served in Vietnam. On December 24, 1982, he married Brenda D. (Mayberry) Romine and she survives.
Rich was a Purdue and Cubs fan. He enjoyed photography, gardening, watching basketball, and spending time with his family. Rich was a scholar, a true studier, and an avid reader of Theology.
Rich will truly be missed by many. He was all-around a wonderful man, he was witty, had a dry sense of humor, loved Jesus, was kind, loved his dogs, and would always say, "Why use two words to describe something that only needs one?" Rich was a humble man. He never really knew the impact he had on others' lives. To Brenda, he was her "Dream-Maker", she would dream it, and he would make it. She gives him all the credit for the success of her business, The paper-roSe. To many people, Rich was "The painless Dentist" practicing for over 40 years in Swayzee.
Survivors including his wife, Brenda, are his children, Jenny (Pat) Boyd, Bluffton; Tyler (Missy) Romine, Fort Wayne; Jason Neal, Warren; and Sara Neal, Carmel; siblings, Mark (Linda) Miller, KY; Linda (Lee) Moorman, Carmel; Belinda Sage, Gas City; Sandy (Wade) Malone, Tuscaloosa, AL; and Jane (Chris) Huffman, Jonesboro; grandchildren, Trish Boyd, Maryn Romine, Waylon Romine, and Harrison Neal.
Services for Rich have been entrusted to College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 4601 S. Western Ave., Marion, IN 46953.
On Friday, July 24, 2020, at Brookhaven Wesleyan Church, 2960 E. 38th Street, Marion, IN 46953, the family will have visitors from 11:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M., a funeral service at 1:00 P.M., being officiated by Pastor Nathan Metz along with Military Honors, and interment to take place at 2:00 P.M. at Marion National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate or through the funeral home.
Condolences and memories may be left at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, please wear masks and practice safe social distancing.
