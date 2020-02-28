Richard L. Harrell, 72, of Upland, died Wednesday morning, Feb. 26, 2020, in his residence. He was born on May 13, 1947 in Marion, the son of the late Howard and Betty (Bradford) Harrell.
Richard graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1966. After graduation, he served in the United States Air Force.
A hard worker by nature, he was employed for 37 years at RCA in Marion before the plant closed. Then he worked at AmCast and finished out his career as a Pipefitter for General Motors, Kokomo, before his retirement.
He enjoyed farming and raising pigs, spending time with his family and was considered a loving husband, father, and provider. He also enjoyed traveling, especially the trip to Alaska in 2019 with his wife, Carol.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Carol Harrell, Upland; children: Richard James Harrell, Converse; Kimberly (Steve) Leach, Madison; and Ronald (Stephanie) Jarrett, Upland; siblings: Donna Kay Spath, Elwood; Linda Masters and Joe Harrell, both of rural Huntington County; two granddaughters: Saxxlyn and Sophia; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Christena Jarrett and a nephew, Cory Jarrett.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 259 N. Main St., Upland, where a visitation will be held from Noon – 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020. The funeral service will be at 3 p.m., with Pastor David Morris officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Stroke Association.
Online condolences and memories may be made at www.armeshunt funeralhome.com.
