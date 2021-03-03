Richard Joseph Baldinger, Sr., 72, Marion, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in his home. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on May 2, 1948, and raised by Harry and Esta Baldinger. On October 22, 1970, he married Yang Sim in Korea, and she preceded him in death.
Following his graduation from Bennett High School, Richard enlisted in the United States Army, in which he proudly served his country during the Vietnam era. He was a drill instructor and was honorably discharged. After his military service, he was a cabinet maker and took great pride in all that he had accomplished. Richard was a lifelong member of the VFW, AMVETS, and American Legion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.