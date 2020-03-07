Richard J. Majeski, Sr., 75, Marion, Indiana, passed away Jan. 13, 2020 in the loving care of his daughter Ann.
Richard grew up in Shelby, New York and graduated in 1962 from Medina High School. He was a Vietnam Army veteran. Richard worked at Harrison Radiator, a division of General Motors, in Lockport, New York, from where he retired. He enjoyed bowling and the CB radio in his younger years, and when he retired to Florida, his activities included crossword puzzles, watching game shows on television, and maintaining his yard. He always spoke highly of his hangout, Niko’s, in Florida.
Richard was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Helen M. Scott & Elmore Scott, and his step-brother, Bobby Scott.
He is survived by his son, Richard Majeski, Jr. (Stacy); his daughter, Ann Ferguson (Jeff); his grandsons, Zachary, Davon, Geordi-Lee, and Samuel; his sister, Joanne Bracey (Robert); his step-brother, Johnny Scott (Diane); and his former spouse, Margie Shelfer, of Okeechobee, Florida.
According to Richard’s wishes, he will be cremated and his ashes will be taken back to Florida to rest in peace with his parents in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
A service will be held there at 11 a.m. on Mar. 25, 2020.
Memorial gifts may be made to Stop Soldier Suicide (stopsoldiersuicide.org).
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared online at www.neptunesociety.com/location/indianapolis- cremation.
