Richard Harold “Dick” Rogers, 91, of Wabash, IN, passed away at 6:32 P.M., Saturday, July 17, 2021 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in his parents’ home, located in Miami County, IN on July 9, 1930 to Cecil Harold and Grace Allen Rogers.
Dick was a 1949 graduate of Converse High School. He served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean conflict. His military decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Dick married Joyce Ann Stanley at Richland Methodist Church in Converse, IN, on June 27, 1954. They celebrated 67 years of marriage. Dick attended both, the Richland Methodist Church and the Orange Grove Free Methodist Church, Bradenton, FL.
