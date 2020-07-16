Richard F. Kimmel, 85, passed away at his home in Marion with family at his side on July 9, 2020.
Richard attended Jackson Township School, Ball State University, and Indiana Business College. He worked at Bell Fibre for 36 years. Richard was a Christian who was active in his church as long as he was able.
Family and friends were always very important to Richard. He especially enjoyed spending time with them at the hunting cabin he built in Brown County.
After retiring, Richard and Earlene vacationed with their family in Hawaii, Jamaica, and Mexico. They also enjoyed spending winters at their home in Florida. They had just celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on June 4.
Richard will be greatly missed by his wife, Earlene; son, Rick (Gloria) Kimmel; daughter, Heidi (Brent) Harrison; grandchildren, Eric Kimmel, Shelby Harrison, Rachel (Kyle) Wells, Maria (Sean) Hage, and Inez (Brooks) Hannis; brother, Robert (Mikkie) Kimmel; sisters, Donna Bolinger, Carolyn Barner, and Norma Tomlinson and their families.
There will not be a public visitation or memorial service. A family get-together will take place at a later date to celebrate Richard’s life.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
