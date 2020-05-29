Richard E. “Dick” Reed, age 83, of Marion passed away at 3:08 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Aperion Care in Marion. He had been recovering for several weeks after suffering a stroke and pneumonia.
Richard was born December 25, 1936 in Grant County, Indiana the son of Ralph and Helen (Moore) Reed. He graduated from Van Buren High School in 1954. He married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Sandra Lynn Penrod in November 1954 and she preceded him in death on June 27, 2019. They would have been married 65 years last November 5, 2019. He worked at Bell Fibre for 10 years and then worked at GM in Marion and took an early retirement in 1991 after 27 years.
He loved going to auctions and never had enough antiques. He had booths at Jake’s and the Markle Antique Mall. He also enjoyed playing BINGO with his many friends. He was a die hard “Cubby” fan! In his younger days at one time he played on four different fast pitch baseball teams, Rosie’s Little Italy, Sutter’s, Local 977 and Hillside. He was a member of the Hillside Wesleyan Church and he loved the Lord. He also cleaned the church many years ago and mowed the church lawn.
He loved his dog Peppy as well his four children, Rick (Sandy) Reed of Gas City, Chris (Crystal) Reed of Goshen, Cyndi (Randy) Gilbert of Marion/Texas and Rhonda (Ron) McCown of Wabash; 12 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Hazel Reed of Wabash; and two nieces, Robin Reed of Gas City and Terri Reed of Ft. Wayne.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Helen (Moore) Reed and a brother, Robert Reed.
A special thanks to Aperion Care and their staff for all of their attention and love showed to Dick in his last days.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Bingham officiating.
Burial will follow funeral services in Grant Memorial Park Cemetery, Marion, Indiana.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Marion-Grant County Humane Society, 505 S. Miller Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46953.
Online condolences may be shared at www.ravenchoate.com
