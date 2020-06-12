Richard "Dick" D. Long, 86, Marion, passed away at 10:41 pm on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at IU Health Blackford Hospital in Hartford City. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Thursday, October 12, 1933, to Robert and Dorothy (Herring) Long. On November 1, 1951, he married Shirley Jean Herring, and she preceded him in death on April 24, 2020.
Dick was a truck driver for 40 years. He loved to read, work in his yard, and spend time at Yellow Creek Lake on the weekends when he was able to do so. He will be remembered as one who was the first to help with anyone who needed it. He never said no to anyone. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren when they visited him.
Survivors include his sons, Garry (Linda) Long of Van Buren, Rick Long of Marion, and John Long of Marion; grandchildren, Joshua (Sabena) Long, Stephanie Church, Lori (Matt) Powelson, and Megan (John) Rutledge; eight great-grandchildren; and brothers, Arthur "Tom" (Ann) Long, and Jerry (Carolyn) Long.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald "Nub" Long; and daughter-in-law, Brenda Long.
The family will receive visitors from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Following the visitation, a graveside service at Estates of Serenity will take place at 2:30 pm with Rev. Dan Van Cise officiating.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Marion-Grant County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1921, Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.