Richard D. Wolf, 80, of Marion, Indiana, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. Richard was a truck driver for many years driving for Anaconda Wire Company and RCA (Thomson) until retirement. He was a Graduate of Mississinewa High School Class of 1958, born August 8, 1940, to the late Adrian H. and Mary (Lennon) Wolf. Richard was an avid antique car collector and was a member of the Model T Club of American, Tired Iron Club of Marion, Winnebago Club and enjoyed watching NASCAR, especially Rusty Wallace.
He is survived by his son, Steve (Tammy) Wolf, Marion, IN; sisters, Sandra (Cutris) Greer, Hartford City, IN; and Virginia Long, Marion, IN; mother of his children and family friend, Donna DeVault, Marion, IN; grandchildren, Krea (Erin) Wolf, Adrian Wolf, Lindsey Wolf, Lilli Wolf, Jamie Lee, and Kayla Wolf; and 11 great grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.