Richard D. "Rocky" Lane, 85, of Marion, passed away at 6:44 am on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in his home. He was born in Marion on Oct. 2, 1935, to John and Glendora (Davis) Lane. He married his loving wife, Marilyn K. Smith, in May of 1960, and she preceded him in death on April 12, 2015.
Richard graduated from Marion High School. He served in the United States Army, where he achieved the rank of Specialist 4. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, 2nd Class Gunner Medal, and Rifle Sharpshooter Medal. Following his military service, Richard worked as a crane hooker for over 30 years with Fisher Body until his retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.