Richard D. Messler, 69, Marion, passed away at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana. He was born in Marion on Saturday, December 9, 1950, to Harry and Edna (Bowman) Messler. He was married to Jeannette Hoffman Messler, who survives.
Richard worked at Munson Pontiac from 1978-1984 and at Matthews Buick from 1984 to 2010, at which time he retired. His biggest joy in life was his family. He loved being with them, whether having BBQs, playing Euchre, or celebrating holidays. He especially loved the trips he and Jeannette took to Gatlinburg, as well as their outings to flea markets and auctions. His presence in the lives of grandkids and great-grandkids was very evident as he faithfully attended and cheered them on at their activities. Richard was also an avid I.U., Pacers, and Colts fan. We can’t forget about his fur babies, Char and Zoe. He always loved teaching them new tricks.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Michelle O’Daire of Alexandria; sons, Shane (Susie) Messler of Kokomo, Ben (Carla) Messler of Gas City, and Gary Messler of Marion; granddaughters, Deanna (Nicole) O’Daire of Upland, Tara (Todd) Neel of Alexandria, Tiffany (Ricky) Gonzales of Sweetser, Layla Messler of Gas City, Miranda Messler of Marion, and Kyra Messler of Marion; grandsons, Dakota O’Daire of Fairmount, Jeff Wright of Fairmount, Steven Scheffer of Marion, Clifton (Stacey) Messler of Gas City, Elijah Eccles of Marion, Lance Corporal Nicholas Messler of CA, Zachary Messler of Marion, and Elijah Daniels of Marion; great-granddaughters, Khloe Neel, Chelby Neel, Gabriela O’Daire, MacKenzie McAllister, and Malina Ortega; great-grandsons, Gatlyn O’Daire, Kolton Neel, Kayden Mansbarger, Henry Gonzales, and Matteo Ortega; mother of his three oldest children, Debra Messler; brother, Harry (Sherry) Messler of Marion; sisters, Evelyn Pendley of Rochester and Grace (Roger) Hannah of Marion; sisters-in-law, Theda Davis of Marion and Lynn (Wade) Lewis of FL; brothers-in-law, Rick Hatton of Upland and Fred Hoffman, Jr., of FL; numerous nieces and nephews; and father-in-law, Fred Hoffman of Marion. He will also be missed by the customers (whom they loved) from the flea market that he and Jeannette owned together.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Connie Hatton and Louise Wilson; brothers, Jack Davis and Earl Davis; and mother-in-law, Marilyn Holdren.
Due to the recent regulations mandated by the CDC and the Governor of the State of Indiana, and keeping everyone’s best interest in mind, the family will be having private services for their loved one. Pastor Darrin Williams will be officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
