Richard D. Keplinger, Sr., 87, of Huntington, died at 1:25 a.m. on Mar. 10, 2020.
Mr. Keplinger was born on May 14, 1932.
Calling hours on Mar. 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Mar. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by the Funeral Service at 1 p.m. with Rev. Brooks Fetters Officiating at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
Memorials to Parkview Home Health & Hospice or the American Heart Association in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana 46750.
