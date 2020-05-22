Richard Allen Williams, 88, passed peacefully Monday, May 18, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne he was a son to the late Bethel and Imogene Williams. Richard was the owner and operator of Sweetser Supermarket.
He is survived by sons and daughters in law, Steven and Megan Williams of Burlington, Ontario, Canada, Michael and Becky Williams of Elkhart and David and Carol Williams of Muncie; 11 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Elsa May Williams; a daughter, Pamela Drennan; and sisters, Dora Stidham and Shirley.
He was entombed at Covington Memorial Gardens with private family services. There will be a Memorial Service held at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to Myositis Association, 20000 Duke Street, Suite 300, Alexandria, VA 22314 or the American Kidney Association.
