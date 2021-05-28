Richard Allen "Dick" Green passed away on Dec. 12, 2020 at his home on Lake Wawasee. There will be a Memorial to celebrate Dick's life on Saturday, June 5th, 2021 at 2:30 PM at Eastlund Funeral Home located at 7548 E. 1000 N. Syracuse, IN 46567. Visitation will be held from 1-2:30 prior to the service time. Memorial contributions in Dick's memory may be made to the WACF wacf.com/support/ or to Kosciusko Cancer Care Fund Kosciusko County Cancer Care Fund | Ways We Help | The Help Center

