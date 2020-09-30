Richard Allen Angell, 69, of Marion, passed away at 5:59 pm on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Community Hospital Anderson. He was born in Marion on Tuesday, May 15, 1951, to Edwin and Ruby (Frazier) Angell. He married his beloved bride, Mary L. Butcher, and she survives.
Richard graduated from Marion High School and was a veteran of the United States Army. Following his military service, he was a pipe fitter at Chrysler in Kokomo until his retirement. He was a member of Converse Lodge No. 601 F & AM, Scottish Rite of Fort Wayne, UAW Local 685, and Journeyman Pipe Fitter.
Richard enjoyed hunting, golfing, fishing, traveling, and spending time with his family. He had visited all the states but two. He had a special love of visiting historical sites and Navy ships in particular. He really enjoyed his Harley-Davidson three-wheel motorcycle.
In addition to his wife, Mary, survivors include his children, Jessica Julian, Peter (Darla) Sugg of Falkville, AL, and Wendy (Chad) Mast; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert Angell of Marion.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister-in-law, Ruth Angell.
A private, graveside service for Richard will take place at a later date at Estates of Serenity.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made payable to Sonrise Church, 10125 Illinois Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46814, in memory of Richard Angell. Funds will be directed to Nicaragua.
