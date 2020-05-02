Rhea Kay Dodson, 78, Gas City, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Gas City. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Friday, September 12, 1941, to Vern and Bernice (Harris) Rumple. On October 15, 1960, she married John Dodson, and he preceded her in death in 2017.
She worked as an LPN with Marion General Hospital. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and spending time with family.
Survivors include her daughter, Shelli Maine of Gas City; granddaughters, Briana (Erik) Maine of Baltimore, MD, Morgan (Ryan) Overmyer of Marion; grandsons, Matthew (Fiancée Náomie Neumann) Maine of Gas City, Connor Maine of Marion; sisters, Lana (David) Pattison of Gas City, Dee Henson of Gas City, Peg Rumple of Gas City; great-granddaughter, Emmalyne Overmyer; great-grandson on the way; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Bernice Rumple; brother, Terry Rumple; and brother-in-law, Doug Henson.
A private visitation and service will be held to celebrate Rhea’s life with Pastor Steve Fritchman officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wamnper Funeral Service, Storey Chapel 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
