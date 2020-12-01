Rhea Joyce Wert, 90, Marion, passed away at 1:07 pm on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at University Nursing Center in Upland. She was born in Gas City, Indiana, on Tuesday, March 4, 1930, to Walker and Nona (Allen) Lostutter.
Rhea was a homemaker and a member of Calvary Assembly of God. She enjoyed traveling and playing cards. She especially enjoyed time spent with family and friends. She was an avid fisherman and loved summertime trips to Canada with her family. She and her husband spent many winters in Florida where they took advantage of the fishing there.
