Rex Allen Alexander, age 66 of Fenton, passed away March 28, 2020 at home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. He was born July 17,1953 in Bloomington, Indiana to Margaret and Richard Alexander.
He was raised in Marion, Indiana and graduated from Marion High School in 1971. He married Phyllis Brian Nov. 24, 1979 and later moved to Brethren, Michigan where they lived and raised a family until her death in 2006. He relocated to Fenton, MI in 2009 and married Rochelle Molyneaux May 28, 2011.
His greatest passions were music and carpentry. He worked as a self- employed cabinet maker designing and building kitchens as well as a woodworker, furniture maker, craftsman, and writer. In order to design the perfect kitchen he began cooking to assure his kitchens were not only beautiful but workable. He began contributing to Taunton Publications in 1991. His work appeared in both Fine Homebuilding and Fine Wood Working. In January 1997 Fine Wood Working featured his dining set on the cover. After retiring from cabinet making he enjoyed restoring old houses with his wife. He loved music and played guitar and banjo with family, friends and groups throughout his life.
He will be deeply missed and remembered for his humble personality, sense of humor, wonderful spirit and kindness. He is survived by his wife Rochelle, children Kirsten (Chuck) Kern, Hannah (Tim) Ricci, Phillip (Rachael) Alexander, step-children, Tyler Molyneaux, Caitlin Molyneaux, and Jillian Molyneaux , grandchildren, Graham Ricci, Cole Ricci, Claire Ricci, Declan Alexander, and Colton Alexander, sisters, Angela (Ritch) Moon and Elizabeth (Victor) Duvanenko, many relatives and friends. “And in the end the love you take is equal to the love you make”.
Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 W. Silver Lake Road, Fenton, MI 48430.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.