Rex A. Rice, 73, passed away in Lutheran Hospital, Ft. Wayne on April 9, 2021. He was born in Marion on July 7, 1947 to James H. Rice and Katherine Smelser.
Rex was a 1965 graduate of Van Buren High School and lived in Grant County all of his life. Rex married Marsha his loving wife on May 8, 1976 and celebrated 25 years of marriage until her passing in 2001. He was employed by RCA/Thomson until his retirement in 2002. In his free time Rex enjoyed collecting baseball cards, watching sports of all kinds and spoiling his grandchildren. His favorite baseball team was the Dodgers. He enjoyed gardening and collecting coins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.