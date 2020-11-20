Reverend Carlton Kyle Dahlquist, 86, passed away at home on November 19, 2020 at 7:30am.
Family and friends may gather for a service at 3pm on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Warren United Church of Christ, located at 202 E 2nd St. Warren, IN 46792. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 1pm until 3pm. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.