Reva (Smith) Fitzjarrald, 86, Jonesboro, passed away at home from natural causes at 5:46 am on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. She was born at the Smith family farm in Sweetser, Indiana on Thursday, September 27, 1934, to Robert Smith and Edith Haynes Smith (Trout). The eldest of 3 children, she had two younger brothers, Lester and Roger.
Growing up, Reva participated in 4-H and helping with the milking and other farm chores. She was elected Homecoming Queen her senior year. Upon graduating from Sweetser High School, Reva attended Ball State University to study nursing, but elected to leave school to marry her high school sweetheart, Hubert Fitzjarrald, and start a family in Marion, Indiana. She worked as a Nurse's Aid for the next several years, but returned to school in the Sixties to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. She continued with her nursing career while growing a family of 4 children. Many family summers were spent camping on road trips and at Yellow Creek Lake, where the family eventually acquired a lake cottage. In 1970, the family relocated to the Jonesboro/Fairmount area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.