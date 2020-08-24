Reva "Jane" Cockrell McGlothin, 82, passed away at her residence after a short illness on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Jane was born on January 10, 1938 to the late Frank and Marshall Cockrell. She was married to Carl McGlothin on June 15, 1958 and recently celebrated sixty-two years of marriage.
Jane is survived by a daughter, Karla McGlothin; two sisters, Nancy Frodge and Betty Richardson; one brother, Tommy Cockrell; numerous nieces and nephews; special friend, Louise Tipton.
Jane worked at Commonwealth Bank for twenty-five years and developed special friendships with her co-workers; Diana Campbell, Vicki Earley, Connie Toy, Patti Knox, Elizabeth Denniston and Stephenie Willoughby.
She was an avid gardener, loved to travel with Carl and Karla. They recently completed the trip of their dreams to the Western part of the United States. Jane's favorite television shows were the Price Is Right and Judge Judy.
Jane was a member of The First Church of the Nazarene for numerous years. She was always smiling and happy to be with her church family.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the The First Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 843, Mt. Sterling, Kentucky 40353 or one's favorite charity.
Funeral will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 1:00PM at The First Church of Nazarene. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:00AM to 1:00PM. Burial will follow at Machpelah Cemetery. Pastor John Kohr and Don Gesin will be officiating.
Pallbearers: Don Gesin, John Cox, Chip Ellis, J.R. Wightman, Steve Ward and Ted Secrest.
Honorary Pallbearers: Becky Bigstaff, Nathan Boston, Gina Boston, Tammy Cox, Nancy Martin, Steve Martin and Kevin Richardson.
