Rev. Verl A. Light, age 81, formerly of Tipp City, OH and more recently of Marion, IN passed away on Aug 25, 2021 in Indianapolis, IN. He was born on Feb 17, 1940 in Cozaddale, OH to the late George Compton Light and Elsie Mae (Monjar) Light.
Verl is survived by his wife of 59 ½ years: Frances L. “Fran” (Prine) Light; his four children: Verl Alan (Tracy) Light; Stephen Wayne (Lisa) Light; Jonathan Wesley (Jennifer) Light and Rachel Diane (Ryan) Budde; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his six siblings: Carl Light; Claude Light; Ruth Todd; Lloyd Light; Lois Holcomb and Gene Light.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.