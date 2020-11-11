Rev. Theadore Hurst, 65, was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 6, 2020. He was born on July 26, 1955, in Hope Hull, Alabama, to Willie James Murrell and Dorothy Elizabeth Bates. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Selina Hurst, and by his younger brother, Roosevelt Phyfier.
Rev. Hurst graduated from Marion High School and attended Baptist Bible College of Indianapolis. He worked as a service attendant for Marion General Hospital and was a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. He had a great reverence for God and a heart for God’s Word. He was a great teacher and man of God with a wealth of biblical insight that blessed and left an impact on many lives. He will be loved and dearly missed by his family and friends.
