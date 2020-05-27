Rev. Steve Kohler, age 65, of Huntington, died at 10:18 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his home.
Visitation will be from 3 - 7 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana. Private funeral services will be held at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Pastor Bill Crank officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Huntington.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wabash Freewill Baptist Church, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.baileylove.com. Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Rev. Steve Kohler.
