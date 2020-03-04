Rev. Joseph F. Sumwalt, 91, died at 5 a.m. on Mar. 03, 2020.
All may gather at Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home on Mar. 06 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Mar. 07 9 a.m. to 10 a.m..
A service will be at the funeral home 203 N Matilda St. Warren at 10 a.m. on Mar. 07 with Rev. Gene Vickery & William Sumwalt officiating.
Interment will follow in the Lancaster Cemetery in Huntington.
Memorials:
Huntington First Church of the Nazarene 1555 Flaxmill Rd. PO Box 828 Huntington, Indiana 46750 Miller’s Merry Manor 1500 Grant St Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
