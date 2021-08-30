Rev. James E. Sexton, 88, Gas City, passed away in his home at 8:17 a.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021. He was born in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Sunday, January 8, 1933, to John and Ruth (Helm) Sexton. On June 8, 1963, he married Fredianne "Freda" Walker, who survives.
Jim served in the United States Army. Following his military service, he owned and operated Jim's Appliance Center before receiving a call into ministry. He served the Calvary Baptist Church in Gas City for many years. After his retirement, he and Freda became members of Sunnycrest Baptist Church in Marion where he served as Assistant Pastor for Senior Ministries. Jim also was a proud member of the VFW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.